Ateneo Blue Eagles bows to Elitzu Eito Ashkelon in tune-up match in Israel 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After their rousing victory against an Israeli National League squad, the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Blue Eagles bowed to the more experienced pro team Elitzur Eito Ashkelon, 73-81, in their second tune-up match in Israel on Monday evening (Manila time).

The Blue Eagles were trailing at halftime, and their game further went sideways in the third period which put them at a 12-point deficit heading into the final period.

Not to be outplayed, the Blue Eagles, the runners-up in the previous UAAP season cut the deficit to five, 67-72, after Forthsky Padrigao sank both his free throws with 1:59 left in the final period.

Despite their efforts, the Blue Eagles were hounded by multiple turnovers down the stretch, while the Israelis took advantage of the situation and stretched their lead to eight en route to their victory.

Yuval Haim led Elitzur Eito Ashkelon’s offense with 17 points to go with four assists, two rebounds, and a steal while Alon Sapir chipped in with 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ange Kouame topscored for Ateneo Blue Eagles with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Both Padrigao and Chris Koon added 13 points apiece in a losing effort.

After dropping 27 points against Ramat HaSharon last Sunday, Dave Ildefonso was held down to just 8 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field.

The Blue Eagles are set to fly back to the Philippines on September 7. | With PR

