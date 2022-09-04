Ateneo Blue Eagles upset home team in tune-up game in Tel Aviv

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Blue Eagles upset home team, A.S. Ramat HaSharon, 73-69, at the Oranim Sports Hall in one of their back-to-back tune-up games in their Israel training camp on Saturday evening (Manila Time).

Tied at 69-all, BJ Andrade sank a crucial three-pointer with 38.6 seconds left in the ball game. The Blue Eagles then put on a defensive stop courtey of Ange Kouame’s block.

Sean Quitevis then drained his free throws with 12.8 seconds left which sealed the Blue Eagles’ win.

Andrade, who is in his final year with the Blue Eagles scored all of his six points in the second quarter. The Blue Eagles figured in a slow start in the contest before Dave Ildefonso caught fire.

After having a strong second quarter, the Blue Eagles then built a double digit lead, 54-44, with Ildefefonso converting a four-point play with 3:33 left in the third period.

Not to be outplayed, the home team was able to cut the lead by putting up a nine-point swing, trimming the deficit to one point, in the start of the fourth period.

The Israelis then fired 10 more unanswered points with 1:24 left in the game that tied the game at 69-all. Then came Andrade’s heroics.

Ildefonso led Ateneo with 27 points, 15 of which came from the three-point area. Forthsky Padrigao chipped in 10 points while Josh Lazaro got nine points.

Kouame and Joseph Obasa both tallied six markers each as well.

Up next for Ateneo will be Elitzur Eito Ashkelon at Zysman Arena on Monday at 10:30 PM. / WITH PR

RELATED STORIES

Ateneo Blue Eagles set to face 2 Israel clubs in tune-up matches in Tel Aviv

UPFight: UAAP basketball champions after 36 years

Blue Eagles soar to second straight UAAP title