CHR joins probe in lawyer, son ambush in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has joined in helping to shed light on the attempt to take the life of a lawyer and her son in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The CHR, in a statement, announced that its regional office in Central Visayas had begun conducting a motu propio investigation on the ambush involving lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her 19-year-old son last September 1.

Lawyer Jacqueline Ann de Guia, spokesperson of CHR, also said they condemned the latest attack involving lawyers and judges in the country.

“CHR vehemently decries this latest attempt against a lawyer and calls for swift action from all concerned authorities to ensure accountability of perpetrators,” De Guia wrote.

De Guia also underscored the importance of protecting individuals in the legal practice, with the country commemorating the Rule of Law this September.

“It cannot be overemphasized that lawyers and judges deserve utmost protection and an enabling environment that will allow them to freely dispense their duties without the perpetual fear that it may lead to harmful and/or violent reprisal,” she added.

Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen along Hernan Cortes Street in Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City last September 1.

Parallel investigations are currently being conducted by the police and the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7).

As of September 5, the police said they already identified a ‘person of interest’ in the case.

