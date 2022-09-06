Port policeman, accused of indiscriminate firing, to be charged

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City police are preparing the filing of a complaint of alarm and scandal against a port policeman, who was accused of allegedly indiscriminately firing his firearm in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City at past midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Waterfront police identified the suspect as Police Captain Adulfo Abrigana Jr., 47, a resident of Talisay City. Abrigana is assigned at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

Abrigana was accused of indiscriminately firing his 9 mm pistol outside his car, along Arellano Boulevard near the Barangay Hall of San Roque in Cebu City. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The firearm used was the one issued to him by the CPA.

San Roque Barangay Captain Virginia Abenoja reported the incident immediately to the nearest police station, which resulted to the suspect’s arrest.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they would file the Alarm and Scandal complaint against the suspect either today, September 6, 2022, or on Wednesday, September 7.

Parilla said that it would be up to the CPA on what administrative case they would file against the suspect.

He also said that initial investigation showed that Abrigana allegedly indiscriminately fired his firearm after getting into a heated altercation with his live-in partner late Monday evening, September 5, 2022.

Parilla, however, said that he could not confirm if the suspect was under the influence of liquor when the incident happened.

“Alarm and scandal, it’s up to the port police og file-lan syag administrative [offense],” he said.

(It’s alarm and scandal, it’s up to the port police if they would file an administrative case [for the offense].)

For now, Abrigana is currently detained at the Waterfront Police Station.

