Teachers, principals undergo virtual seminar on monkeypox

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To educate teachers and school personnel on the basic facts and practical tips against monkeypox, the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has initiated an online awareness seminar on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Joel Garganera, Cebu City Councilor and Cebu City EOC deputy chief implementer, said more than 70 teachers and school principals in Cebu City attended the virtual seminar.

The initiative was co-organized by the Cebu City Local School Board and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu City.

“Kinahanglan nga adunay saktong kaalam ang atong mga maestra kabahin sa maong virus para makatabang sila sa pag-inform sa parents, labi na sa mga estudyante,” Garganera said in a statement on social media.

(Our teachers should have the right know how about the virus so that they can help inform parents, especially the students.)

Garganera said Dr. Bryan Lim, an infectious disease specialist, delivered the lecture for the online seminar.

Monkeypox, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus; it can spread from animals to humans; from humans to other humans, and from the environment to humans.

WHO reported that among the most common symptoms of monkeypox identified during the 2022 outbreak include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which may last for two to three weeks.

The rash may affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital and/or anal regions; moreover, it may also be found in the mouth, throat, anus or vagina, or on the eyes.

WHO said that the number of sores could range from one to several thousand.

“Sores on the skin begin flat, then fill with liquid before they crust over, dry up and fall off, with a fresh layer of skin forming underneath,” it said.

