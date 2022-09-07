As rehab starts, public told: No swimming in Cordova’s polluted seawaters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents and visitors of Cordova town in Mactan Island are told to avoid swimming in the polluted seawaters there.

Stakeholders agreed on placing certain areas of Cordova’s seas off limits to the public due to unsafe levels of coliform bacteria.

Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan, during a meeting with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and other Capitol officials, law enforcers, and environment regulators on Monday, September 5, said they have prohibited swimming and other leisure activities in areas with high levels of fecal coliform.

“Usa lang sa concern… naa man guy taga Cordova labi na sa Saturday ug Sunday, nga mangaligo sila. Wa nako giallow ang area katong hugaw, katong atong gicheck taas kaayo ang (levels) sa fecal coliform,” said Suan.

The mayor also said they will be disallowing beachgoers to bring food as rehabilitation starts.

“Naay lain area, ako ra silang giallow ngadto nga mangaligo pero akong gipabantayan nga walay foods kay mao nasad nay cause, basin magpataka lang ug labay,” he explained.

Highlights of the meeting were broadcasted on Sugbo News, the provincial government’s media outlet.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), in a separate statement, also said they will be monitoring these identified areas.

They added that enforcers will also be regularly patrolling the coasts of Cordova to prevent the return of floating and fixed cottages, whom authorities pointed out as one of the culprits behind the locality’s polluted seawaters.

On the other hand, the Capitol announced that the clearing operations for floating and fixed cottages in Barangays Catarman and Poblacion will start soon.

It can be recalled that the provincial government gave owners until August 28 to operate these floating and fixed cottages. Beyond that, authorities will be forced to demolish these illegal structures.

Police were also instructed to prepare the issuance of notices to the cottages that will be subjected to demolition.

Owners and operators can still claim the materials from the authorities, provided they can show proof of ownership, the Capitol said.

“Wala nay operation as of now ang floating ang fixed cottages,” said Suan.

