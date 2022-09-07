BLACKPINK reveals title poster for ‘Shut Down’ track

CEBU CITY, Philippines – YG Entertainment has revealed BLACKPINK’s title poster for its latest track “Shut Down” and delighted fans as they pulled a workout street style wardrobe.

Just a month ago, YG entertainment dropped their pre-release single “Pink Venom.” Now, Born Pink’s much anticipated second studio album is set for release on Sept. 16, 2022.

The superstar quartet has never failed to surprise fans from all over the world with their concept versatility.

Despite the magnificent and futuristic atmosphere of Pink Venom being utterly different from the sporty feel they emit in this new and forthcoming single, BLINKS are completely hyping up this surprise!

These queens of bops have been releasing songs that have reached the top of the charts in both the international and Korean music charts, so there is simply no way that the global IT girls would let their fans down with their new music.

Two nights ago, individual concept teasers were also released on their social media pages showcasing their seductive charms in darker makeup and outfits.

BLINKS are now starting the countdown before the global girl group dominates the music charts once again.

Meanwhile, ‘Pink Venom” landed atop Spotify’s Global Top 50 upon release and entered the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 22 last week./ with reports from Inquirer

