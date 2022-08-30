Cordova mayor thanks operators of floating cottages for cooperation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has expressed his gratitude to operators of fixed and floating cottages in the town, who cooperated with the order to cease operations on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Operations of these cottages were put to a halt in line with the Executive Order (E.O.) No. 25 issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa pipila ninyo nga ni-cooperate nga pag (August) 28, inyo nang gipasira ang inyong cottages,” Suan said.

The order of Garcia came after the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) observed a high level of fecal coliform in the town’s coastal waters.

The stoppage of their operation will also pave way to the rehabilitation of the town’s coastal waters.

Suan said that next week, the governor might call for a meeting, together with fixed and floating cottages operators, to discuss the different interventions and support for those who were affected in the implementation of the E.O.

“Governor Gwen will have a schedule maybe next week, para makig meeting nato ug makig istorya para unsay sunod niya nga matabang sa tanang mga tawo nga affected, sa tanang mga nagnegosyo nga affected tungod sa pagsira sa mga floating cottages ug fixed cottages ug sa tanang mga tawo nga nagtrabaho diha,” he added.

