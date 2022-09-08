READ: DSWD-7 to open online registration for educational assistance again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 announces that they will be opening again the link for the registration of Educational Assistance on September 10, 2022, at 12:00 noon.

The link will close after it reaches the desired number of registrants.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, September 8, DSWD-7 also advised those who have already registered to refrain from signing up again.

“Kadtong nakarehistro na sa miagi, dili na morehistro sa pag-usab karon kay madoble na ang inyong registration. Atong hatagan og higayon ang mga estudyante nga naa sa krisis nga makarehistro online,” they said.

/ ###