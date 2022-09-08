READ: DSWD-7 to open online registration for educational assistance again
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 announces that they will be opening again the link for the registration of Educational Assistance on September 10, 2022, at 12:00 noon.
The link will close after it reaches the desired number of registrants.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, September 8, DSWD-7 also advised those who have already registered to refrain from signing up again.
“Kadtong nakarehistro na sa miagi, dili na morehistro sa pag-usab karon kay madoble na ang inyong registration. Atong hatagan og higayon ang mga estudyante nga naa sa krisis nga makarehistro online,” they said.
/ ###
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.