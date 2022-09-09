Tropical Storm Inday intensifies; rain expected in Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Inday (international name: Muifa) gained strength on Friday and is expected to trigger scattered rain showers in parts of Luzon and the Visayas, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its early morning update, reported that “Inday” was spotted some 865 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) and a gustiness of up to 105 kph while slowly moving west-northwest.

“Ngayong araw, dahil dun sa trough, o yung extension nitong si Bagyong Inday, asahan ang maulan na panahon dito sa malaking bahagi ng Southern Luzon, kabilang na ang Bicol region, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental at Occidental Mindoro, at probinsya ng Quezon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(Due to the trough or extension of Tropical Storm Inday, expect rainy weather over a large part of southern Luzon, including the Bicol region, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental, and Occidental Mindoro, and the Quezon province).

Estareja added that Panay Island and the Samar provinces in Visayas will likewise be affected by Inday’s trough.

“Inday” is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. The state weather bureau warned that areas affected by rainfall of possible landslides and flash floods. No gale warnings were raised on Friday. *Forecast temperature range in key cities on Friday: Metro Manila — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 16 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — _25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao — 24 to 33 degrees Celsius gsg

