‘We Remember’: Artists around the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

As the world mourns Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death, artists from different parts of the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through touching works of art.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of the Queen’s death in a statement early morning on Friday, Sept. 9 (Manila time). She died aged 96 at her home in Scotland after reigning for 70 years.

Following the announcement, condolences for the royal family poured in from all over the world, including world leaders, famous personalities, and even ordinary people who have followed the Queen’s centuries-long journey.

Here are some commemorative artworks that artists have shared online:

In a digital illustration honoring Britain’s late matriarch and her fondness for corgis, artist Savannah Fulmer Alarcon (@savvydragonart), of Cincinnati City in Ohio, created a scene depicting the Queen being greeted by her beloved corgis in heaven.

“She will have so many friends to greet her at the gate!” she captioned her post.

The Queen had always adored dogs, particularly corgis, and she owned more than 30 of them in her lifetime. Her furry companions often followed her as she walked around the castle and even when she went to other estates.

At the time of her death, she reportedly left behind at least four dogs including two royal corgis (Muick and Sandy), a cocker spaniel named Lissy and a dachshund-corgi mix named Candy.

LadybugArt (@lady.bug.art), a self-taught artist, of Hampshire, also reunited the Queen and her pups in her artwork, as it showed the late Queen being accompanied in her journey by two dogs.

“Her Majesty the Queen. May your soul reunite with those you loved most,” the artist wrote.

“Today is a very sad day as we see the passing of our Queen Elizabeth II. Over 70 years on the throne, didn’t she do it with style & class?” she added.

Eleanor Tomlinson (@eleanortomlinsonart), an award-winning artist and illustrator from South Cave, East Yorkshire, also moved social media users and earned praises online with her stunning homage to the Queen.

Her art features the Queen standing next to her late husband, Prince Philip, along with a corgi and a black horse. The corgi seems to be Susan, Queen Elizabeth’s first corgi, whom she received as a birthday gift when she turned 18. Meanwhile, the black horse appears to be the Queen’s late horse named Burmese, a Saskatchewan-born black mare whom the Royal Canadian Mounted Police gave her in 1969.

“Together once again. Our dearest Queen Elizabeth, thank you. There are not the words on this darkest day, one that we all hoped would never come,” Tomlinson wrote on Instagram.

“You have left the biggest and brightest mark on all our lives as you pass on to the next life to join your beloved Prince Philip. The world will be a different place without your presence. Rest in peace, and God bless,” she went on to say.

For Star Belina Ryan—an artist, fashion designer and children’s book illustrator from Spokane, Washington—Queen Elizabeth II was a huge part of her upbringing and culture when she grew up in Canada.

“She almost feels like family, and I feel that she carried the responsibility that was put on her with grace and strength. She will be missed by many,” Ryan wrote in her post.

As she could not convey her grief over the monarch’s passing solely through words, Ryan instead created a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II using acrylic paint on wood to express her love and admiration for her.

Another artist named Cosette Grider (@cosette.grider.art), of Burbank, California, also created an incredibly stunning portrait of the late royal highness using mixed media on an antique plate.

Filipino artists Roimhie Damiano PH of Pasay City and Mary Mae Dacanay of Biñan City, Laguna, also paid tribute to Her Majesty with portraits done through scribble art technique and leaf carving.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son and heir, Charles, Prince of Wales, will ascend the throne. He will be formally proclaimed as the new king at a historic ceremony at St. James’s Palace on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. (Manila time).

Hence, the King’s second wife, Camilla, will be crowned Queen Consort, and his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Catherine will be given the titles Prince and Princess of Wales. /ra

