Bill requires gov’t officials to submit medical certificate

MANILA, Philippines — Parañaque City Rep. Gus Tambunting wants all public officials and workers to submit medical certificates every year to show they are fit to work.

Tambunting has refiled a measure that his wife, former Rep. Myra Joy Tambunting, pushed in the 18th Congress.

House Bill (HB) No. 4392, or the proposed Fit-to-Work Act has been referred to the House committee on civil service and professional regulation.

In his explanatory note, Tambunting said: “Officials and employees shall perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill. This is their oath when they join the civil service, it is thus imperative that they are at minimum allowable health to effectively perform their responsibilities.”

HB 4392 would mandate public officials and workers to submit every April 30 a medical certificate “showing their physical fitness to perform their duties and responsibilities attendant to their position.”

Under the measure, results of the public official or employee’s annual physical examination and laboratory tests would be subject to evaluation by a government physician who would be tasked to issue the required medical certificate.

READ: Rama continues to press Labella on health status, denies politicking