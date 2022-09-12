Doug Kramer shares fitness goal: Keep abs ’til age 60

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — He may have retired from professional basketball but Doug Kramer continues to challenge himself to stay fit and keep an active lifestyle.

The father of three said he would want to stay at his healthiest when he would turn 40 and even after he would become 60.

“In order to challenge myself, I put a personal fitness level goal, and that is to be at my best physical shape, healthiest, by the time I turn 40. Then sustain till I’m 60! 😂,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Doug, who turned 39 last July 10, said that if he starts to slack, he will surely lose control of his physical health.

“It’s true, as you get older, your metabolism will slow down tremendously. If I chose to let go, golly I can smash a whole pizza and cake all to myself!,” he said.

Having self-discipline is a test of will. It is like a battle of “Me and against myself 💪 ,” he added.

Doug said that staying fit is a choice that he continues to make.

“I don’t have to, but I WANT to. So a lot of discipline is needed. So much good food to resist, and habits to change. But I’m willing to take the road less traveled. Health is wealth! 💪🙏” he said.

Aside from keeping his physique, Doug surely is an inspiration to others especially the members of their family.

“You’re my fitness idol! I wish I was as committed and disciplined as you!!!,” his wife Cheska wrote as a comment to his post.

“WOAH DADDY,” her eldest child Kendra wrote.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Doug Kramer gives a peek into mountaintop house renovation

Doug Kramer pens emotional birthday greeting for his first ‘teen’

Doug Kramer gets support from husbands on his tips about marriage

Chesca and Doug Kramer’s signature ‘flying kiss’ pose wows netizens

LOOK: Doug Kramer, Chesca Garcia set to build ‘another dream home’

/dbs