Tubô Cebu Art Fair is back for a unique week-long regional art experience

The Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, Inc. and Ayala Center Cebu teamed up for the 4th installment of the much-loved Tubô Cebu Art Fair, opening more channels to bring unique regional art experiences to more people.

Combining virtual and physical formats to cater to every art lover’s need, Tubô provides a platform for visual artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts in Southern Philippines to interact, educate, and grow.

With this year’s “Let’s play” theme, the whole art community is invited to ignite their playful side and engage in their passions.

From Sept 11-18, Tubô will hold a seven-day online art sale at www.tubocebu.art, allowing the audience to participate in the auctioning experience, usually exclusive to only a select group of people. With a maximum of P50,000 price point, even simple art enjoyers can already start building their regional art collection.

It also includes Art Projections by Beta Operations and Merch Market by Cebu Art Book Fair.

Likewise, the fair will conduct in-person and online discussions. Topics include “Young At Art,” what the next generation can do now as future art patrons; “Public Art Playgrounds,” what it takes to open and sustain public venues for Filipino art and creativity; and “On Playful Practice,” how artists push the boundaries of their medium, processes, and content.

With this year’s “Let’s play” theme, the whole art community is invited to ignite their playful side and engage in their passions.

The physical exhibits will be held from Sept. 16-18 at Ayala Center Cebu and will feature a premiere signature collection for art investors and VIP collectors. They include works from established artists Darby Alcoseba, Gigi Ocampo, Kimsoy Yap Jr., Sam Penaso, Geovanni Abing, Adeste Deguilmo, Melvin Gurheim, and other household names in the region.

The week-long event will be the first of its kind in exploring, presenting, and selling the distinctive works of masterful Visayan-Mindanao artists. It works to infuse the artists’ ideas, values, and skills into a larger, more art-appreciative society as part of Tubô’s mission to make Visayas art a part of the national culture.

Tubô Cebu Art Fair is organized by the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, Inc and is co-presented by Ayala Center Cebu, PRWorks, Inc and the University of the Philippines Cebu. Adobo Magazine, Cartellino, CDN Digital, MyTV, Sunstar, Cinemata, and Agimat are the official media partners. Sponsors include Shakey’s, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Pepper Lunch, Fablab – UP Cebu, Jose T. Joya Gallery, Qube Gallery, From Here, Draft Punk, Ayala Central Bloc, Southwestern University, Cebu Institute of Technology University, Melt Records and Beta Operations

To know more about Tubô Cebu Art Fair, email [email protected] or visit their Instagram and Facebook accounts @tubocebuartfair.