Agila Beach Run to raise funds, promote tourism in San Remigio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A long-distance race that aims to promote tourism in San Remigio town, north Cebu will blast off on October 2, 2022.

The “Agila Beach Run” features a grueling 50-kilometer ultramarathon, 25k, and 12k distances that will traverse north Cebu, and the scenic beachfront of San Remigio town.

Race organizer, Edgar Molejon Jr., a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles – Philippine Eagles told CDN Digital that the running event will surely provide a new and challenging race for the local running community.

The event also aims to raise funds for their charitable causes through the Bogo Shrine United Eagles Club chapter.

“To make a new twist to the running community and for the event to be more interesting. This is also to promote tourism to San Remigio,” said Molejon Jr.

“The Bogo Shrine United Eagles Club under The Fraternal Order of Eagles – Philippine Eagles with its guiding principle of service through strong brotherhood, decided to organize the run to raise funds that will be given to Special Education learners under the Bogo City Division and San Remigio Districts 1 and 2.”

They are aiming to draw 250 runners to answer the starting gun. For runners coming from Cebu City, Molejon Jr. have already coordinated with local beach resorts and lodging houses in San Remigio to accommodate everyone before and during race day.

In addition, around 60 members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles- Philippine Eagles are expected to join.

The first placer in the 50k race will get P4,000 while the second and third placers will pocket P3,000 and P2,000, respectively, as well as a finisher’s shirt and finisher’s medal.

The 25k and 12k top three finishers will also receive cash and other freebies.

To register, you may contact Molejon Jr. at 00985866422. /rcg

