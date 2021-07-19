Again, it’s San Remigio, not San Remegio

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A town in northern Cebu has take it upon themselves to remind the public the correct spelling of their locality.

The local government of San Remigio on social media re-released a copy of resolution issued more than a decade ago, reminding the general public that their town’s name is spelled San Remigio, and not Remegio.

“Balikon ta (Once again): A resolution respectfully informing all Government Agencies, Companies or Business Establishments and other Public concern to take note that the correct spelling of the municipality’s name is San Remigio, not San Remegio,” portions of the post read.

The resolution dated 2010 stemmed from disgruntled locals in this third-class town that private firms and even government agencies spelled their name as ‘San Remegio’.

“Historical record shows that the town name is derived from a Spanish sentry in the year 1864 named Remigio Multon and records around the world has proven that the Spanish name Remigio is spelled with an “MI”. The wrong spelling of the town’s name must be corrected to avoid confusion,” it added.

San Remigio, with a population of 65,744, is known for hosting the longest shoreline in Cebu province. It has also become a popular diving and swimming destination.

