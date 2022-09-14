DOLE-7 provides pumpboats to parents of child laborers in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) said 21 parents of the profiled child laborers in Sitio Pagutlan-Isla Verde in Danao City will receive their own pumpboats to augment their family’s income.

“Identifying as one of the poorest of the poor areas in Danao City, it is a common sight in Sitio Pagutlan-Isla Verde (that) children ages 15 to 17 years old (are) regularly fishing for a living from 6 to 8 in the evening,” DOLE-7 said.

That is why to help alleviate the plight of the children, DOLE-7 partnered with Danao City Cooperative and the local government unit of Danao in the advocacy of preventing and eliminating child labor in the area by providing the families of these children access to decent livelihood opportunities for enhanced income.

The Danao City Cooperative, with the help of DOLE 7, is also set to provide the program recipients with capacity and capability building activities to ensure that this project is executed effectively.

Among the training that the parents or beneficiaries will undergo are simple bookkeeping, project management seminar, and orientations on health, safety, and productivity.

In a statement, the agency said it recently released the livelihood assistance amounting to P600,000.

DOLE-7 said that with most of the beneficiaries receiving P30,000 worth of fishing implements as part of their livelihood assistance, parents can now let their children stop from engaging in “hazardous or exploitative labor.”

Under the agency’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP), families of child laborers are provided with opportunities to help them obtain enhanced income and eliminate child labor in their area.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

DOLE-7 to conduct monthly, free labor education seminars