UCMed now offers top-notch quality digital imaging technology

Siemens Healthineers, a German medical technology company, brought its fastest and AI-powered computed tomography (CT) scanner to the University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed).

The SOMATOM X.ceed CT Scan is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and is designed to provide high-quality images with low radiation dose.

This is a big win for the people of Cebu as they will now have access to world-class medical technology that was previously unavailable in the region. The new CT scanner will help speed up diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, blood clots, and spine injuries among others.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this state-of-the-art CT scanner to the people of Cebu. This is a big step forward for UCMed, and we are proud to be able to provide our community with access to the latest in medical technology,” said Dr. Armando Tan, Medical Director of UCMed.

The SOMATOM X.ceed CT Scanner is part of Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to bring the latest and most innovative medical technology to Southeast Asia. With this new CT scanner, UCMed will be able to provide its patients with high-quality images and accurate diagnosis, while also reducing the radiation dose by up to 40 percent.

“There’s a huge concentration of healthcare in Cebu, however, UCMed raised the ante and invested in a very future-oriented technology where AI and patient safety technology are built in mind that will benefit the people of Cebu” said Mike Tan, president and managing director of Siemens Healthineers.

With its fast rotation speed on a single-source CT at 0.25 seconds, patients only have to hold their breath much shorter compared to other types of CT scans. X.ceed also sports a wide 82-cm gantry which gives patients, regardless of their physique, comfort while undergoing the procedure.

Under the new normal, doctors and technologists can expect an extra layer of protection with X.ceed’s two Apple tablets that will allow specialists to remotely control the new CT scan. The machine also has the MyNeedle laser feature, the first technology with a harmonized user interface for the planning and guidance of percutaneous needle procedures. This is useful for accurate needle position for interventional radiology procedures.









Mammography

Female patients of UCMed can also benefit from one of Siemens Healthineers digital mammography system, the MAMMOMAT Revelation, which is designed for superior breast cancer detection, personalized care, and high-cost effectiveness.

In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Studies have shown that when breast cancer is caught in its early stages, the survival rate is significantly higher. Therefore, it is critical that women have access to high-quality mammography services.

As such, the MAMMOMAT Revelation system features a 50-degree wide angle tomosynthesis which helps technologists and doctors gain valuable and more accurate insights as well as early detection, while reducing unnecessary biopsies for the patient.

UCMed’s Women’s Health Center also announced that it will soon perform the latest Titanium Contrast Enhanced Mammography (TiCEM) which can improve detection and characterization of breast tumors by incorporating morphofunctional information.









The new mammogram also features Personalized Soft Compression which reduces patient’s discomfort during the procedure, and MoodLight feature which helps the patient relax during the exam to achieve high image quality and avoid rescans.

The new CT scanner and mammography system are already up and running at UCMed, and are available for use by both inpatients and outpatients.

Despite UCMed’s significant investments in state-of-the art medical equipment, UCMed chair Atty. Augusto Go assured the public that the hospital will continue to offer reasonable rates. In fact, mammogram service is currently offered at 50-percent off in preparation of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.