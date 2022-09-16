Coastal clean-up in Lapu-Lapu set

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government is all set to conduct the 2022 International Coastal Clean-up on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The clean-up drive will be held at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.

City Hall employees are expected to join the activity and will be assigned to different coastal areas along with personnel from the different national government agencies.

The city will also tap volunteers from 30 barangays and students from different schools.

Volunteer scuba divers will also collect garbage from under the sea. Volunteers will be clustered into groups.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) will also distribute “Volunteer Ocean Trash Forms” to each group to record uniformly the different types of waste that they’ve collected and their total weight.

The data will be submitted to the ICC secretariat.

On Monday, the technical working group (TWG) of the activity has met headed by City Human Resource Development (HRD) head lawyer Mario Dennis Calvo.

The activity was held in line with the celebration of National Cleanup Month and International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day.

This is by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 244, series of 1993, which declares the month of September as National Clean-up Month, while Presidential Proclamation No. 470, series of 2003 also designates the 3rd Saturday of September of each year as ICC Day.

These celebrations aim to intensify the campaign in the formal and non-formal sectors on garbage management and pollution control and prevention for a cleaner environment.

Among the major sites and local government units (LGUs) that will join the activity is the Butuanon River in Mandaue City, all rivers in Cebu City, Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City, Madredijos town in Bantayan Island, among others.

