UP Cebu prepares series of activities to counter ‘historical distortion’ on Martial Law

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The University of the Philippines Cebu is organizing a series of activities to counter the “historical distortion” being spread on Martial Law.

From September 21 to 25, UP Cebu, UP Cebu Communication Program, UP Cebu Creative Writing Program, and the Communicators will put up an exhibit which they will call be called 1081 inside their campus located in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

This will already be the fifth exhibit for the government scholars.

“1081 is an annual commemorative event for victims of state violence during Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s regime,” a statement from the organizers read.

This year’s commemoration of the 50th year since the declaration of the Martial Law will carry the theme: “Fool’s Gold: Debunking the Myth of the Golden Age.”

“Through fact-checking as well as the real testimonies of Martial Law victims, we aim to debunk these lies and correct the record, especially for young people whose future will be affected by the proliferation of this misinformation,” the organizers said.

Aside from 1081, UP Cebu will also be doing a multimedia exhibit at the school’s Jose Joya Gallery during the same period to feature the works of local talents like Kartunista Zach, Josua S. Cabrera, Radel Paredes, Roy Ingenta, Llywi Ripper, Tom Maraton, Vincent Pepito, Alyssa Sevilla, Stacey Momongan, and Ronemer Igot.

Its opening day, will be graced by performances by local poets Jae Magdadaro, Des Balota, and Samantha Amatong, as well as the UP Students’ Theater Arts Guild for Education (UPSTAGE).

Also on the same day, students of UP Cebu and members of other youth will launch a protest action at the UP Cebu entrance gate.

In partnership with Altermidya, UP Cebu will also be screening films, documentaries, and short videos on Martial Law for free on September 22-25 at the Performing Arts Hall in UP Cebu.

Among the films to be screened are Lauren Greenfield’s The Kingmaker (2019) and Kip Oebanda’s Liway (2018).

“In order to bring the fight against historical distortion outside of the UP campus, we are [also] doing an outreach activity to three communities on September 23-25 where we will read children’s books from Adarna Publishing House to kids in order to teach them about the events of Martial Law and EDSA People Power in a child-friendly way.

Before they formally end their activities on September 25, UP Cebu is set to launch “a website containing learning resources and ways for young people to help fight historical distortion even after the 1081 event is over.”

