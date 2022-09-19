Ryza Cenon receives P120,000 water bill despite service interruptions: ‘Ano kami may carwash?’

Ryza Cenon aired her frustration over receiving a water bill amounting to P120,000 despite experiencing water service interruptions.

The actress showed the said bill notice and compared it from their previous water consumption, through her Facebook page last Friday, Sept. 16.

“Ano kami, may carwash? 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nawawala na ng water [sa amin tapos] ang hina-hina ng tubig namin from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m,” she said. “So paki-explain [Maynilad Water Services, Inc.], from 1,101.02 last month ngayon 120k?”

(Do we look like we have a carwash [business]? We have no water supply every 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. then we have low water supply from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. So please explain Maynilad Water Services, Inc. [how our bill went up] from P1,101.02 last month to P120,000 this month?)



Cenon then got a response from the water company, vowing that personnel will reach out to the actress regarding the matter.

Some consumers expressed the same sentiments and narrated similar experiences with that of the actress, via the comments section. They also lamented how they encountered difficulties in processing their complaints over sudden increases in their water bills.

