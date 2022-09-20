Ginebra gets Jamie Malonzo as PBA approves 3-team trade

MANILA, Philippines—Barangay Ginebra officially acquired the services of sophomore standout Jamie Malonzo of Northport as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Miguel Beer.

The PBA approved the deal on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, which will send Malonzo to the talented Gin Kings squad that is seeking to make waves in the midseason Commissioner’s Cup.

Ginebra gave up Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, Jeff Chan, Kent Salado and a first round pick in next season’s Rookie Draft.

Ginebra also got guard Von Pessumal from San Miguel, which received NorthPort’s two future second round picks in 2024 and 2025.

Malonzo’s move to Ginebra has been rumored for weeks, especially after social media photos showing him training with Ginebra rookie Jeremiah Gray at the San Miguel Corporation’s sports facility surfaced.

The former La Salle star has been impressive since being selected second overall by NorthPort in the 2021 draft, and was included in the All-Rookie Team by the PBA Press Corps.

He became part of Gilas Pilipinas in the recent fourth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers where Ginebra coach Tim Cone took part as an assistant.

Now Cone will have Malonzo on his talented Gin Kings roster that is raring to bounce back from a quarterfinal exit in the Philippine Cup.

