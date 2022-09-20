Lusaran Bulk Water Project to be fully operational by early December 2022 – MCWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and the private contractor for the MCWD Lusaran Bulk Water Project hope to make the project fully operational by early December 2022.

Once fully operational, the facility can already supply 15,000 to 20,000 cubic meters of water daily, providing stable potable water in at least nine Cebu City mountain villages: barangays Budlaan, Pulangbato, Binaliw, Agsungot, Guba, Malubog, Cambinocot, Lusaran, and Paril.

The latest project development was the launching of the operations from the Lusaran catchment to the Busay or Lobrigat property last Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

The activity was attended by Cebu CityHall officials, including Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Ongoing works for project completion

MCWD chairman of the Board Jose Daluz III, during a follow-up interview, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, said construction works are still ongoing for the water reservoir in Barangay Busay, which will store water sourced from the Lusaran Bulk Water facility.

“On the Lobrigat property, kana nga area diha, mao nay mo-receive, but adto na diretso sa dako kaayo nga mga reservoirs…ang reservoir na ang maoy mopada ngadto sa Lahug injection point of the MCWD. From that injection point, mao nanay mo distribute diha sa Lahug, Apas, within that area,” he explained.

“Karon, ang nalangan gamay is kaning sa Lobrigat kay wala pa maabot ang reservoir. In a few weeks, maabot na na, and then, wa pa sad ta kahuman, ang contractor nato sa MCWD from Lobrigat to Lahug, JY Square, kanang piping diha, nagsige pa sila’g kawt,” he added.

Daluz said what is important now is that the water can already travel from the Lusaran facility to Busay, which is about 30 kilometers away and can slowly supply water to the households in the nearby area.

This newest water treatment facility of the MCWD draws its water from the Lusaran River and uses the traditional method of water treatment.

Daluz said it would now be up to the MCWD and the contractor, of the over P1 billion big-ticket project, to hasten the establishment of the secondary and tertiary pipes going to other beneficiary barangays.

Daluz also shared that they are currently in initial talks about their proposed expansion of the facility for another 15,000 cubic meters of water daily to ensure the sustainability of water supply in its service areas.

As of now, the water district is currently producing 240,000 cubic meters of water per day. MCWD covers the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and the towns of Cordova, Consolacion, and Liloan.

15-year contract

Daluz said that under their contract, the Lusaran water facility will supply MCWD with a fixed amount of 20,000 cubic meters of water daily for a fixed price of P65 per cubic meter. Then the pipes will be turned over to the MCWD after 15 years. He, however, assured consumers that though the MCWD buys the water at Lusaran for P65 per cubic meter, they will still sell it for P15 per cubic meter for a consumption of 10 cubic meters and below, and at least P18 per cubic meter for a consumption of 11 to 20 cubic meters. “Didto namo bawia sa commercial. In a commercial setting, operating expense naman na nila,” he added. /rcg READ: Lusaran water project on track to operate by Sept. – MCWD