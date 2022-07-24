Lusaran water project on track to operate by Sept. – MCWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) promised anew that the P1-billion Lusaran Bulk Water Project will start serving consumers by September.

MCWD, in a statement, said construction and implementation of the big-ticket project were on track, and that they were expecting that it would begin servicing residents in uptown Cebu City this September 4, which was their original target date.

Executives of MCWD, together with village officials from Apas, Busay, and Lahug, conducted a site inspection at the Lusaran Water Project last July 21, the statement said.

During the inspection, the contractor, JE Hydro and Bio-Energy Corp., told officials from MCWD and the three uptown villages that they were doing their best to complete the project within the timeline set.

“Engineer Joffrey Hapitan, CEO of JE Hydro and Bio-Energy Corp., the company undertaking the project, said his men are working 24/7 as he is determined to keep his promise to deliver as scheduled,” wrote MCWD.

Once operational, the Lusaran Bulk Water facility, that taps Lusaran River, will be able to supply additional 15,000 cubic meters of potable water per day to MCWD.

Construction is also ongoing for the water reservoir in Barangay Busay which will store water sourced from the Lusaran Bulk Water facility.

“(Water from the water reservoir in Brgy. Busay) will be distributed to the consumers in Barangays Lahug, Apas, Camputhaw, and Capitol Site,” MCWD added.

Meanwhile, MCWD is finalizing the detailed engineering design that will enable the Lusaran Bulk Water project to supply more barangays.

The water district plans to provide stable potable water in at least nine of Cebu City’s mountain villages. They are Barangays Budlaan, Pulangbato, Binaliw, Agsungot, Guba, Malubog, Cambinocot, Lusaran and Paril.

MCWD covers the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and the towns of Cordova, Consolacion, and Liloan. They are currently producing 240,000 cubic meters of water per day.

RELATED STORIES

MCWD seeks P9.85-hike in water rate consumption

MCWD sets consultative meetings, public hearings on tariff adjustments

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy