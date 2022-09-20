CCPO: 5 of 78 shooting incidents in Cebu City remain under investigation



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of the 78 shooting incidents in Cebu City from January 1 to September 18, 2022, only five remain under investigation, police here reported.

This was revealed in a report of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on the crime trend on shooting incidents from January 2016 to September 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the CCPO, added that of the total number of shooting incidents, 35 were already cleared, which means appropriate charges have been filed against perpetrators and police are still waiting for the issuance of warrant of arrest from the court for the arrest of the culprits.

“Naay uban ani na file-lan og kaso, naay uban tungod kay kaila nila…dili na muporsige sa kaso. So ang gibuhat sa pulis, sila na ang nibarog as complainant sa case,” Macatangay said.

(Cases were filed against some, but there were others, because they knew each other, who didn’t push through with filing of a case. So what the police did is that they were the ones who stood as complainant of the case.)

Macatangay added that 38 more incidents were already solved and perpetrators of these crimes were already jailed.

These number of shooting incidents this year so far, which stands at 78, is the lowest since 2016, CCPO’s report showed.

Despite this, Macatangay assured the public that the police continues to work hard in its bid to maintain peace and order in the city.

In fact, Macatangay said that from September 11 to 17, 2022, they only recorded a total of 12 crime incidents composed of murder (1); physical injuries (1); robbery (1), and theft incidents (9).

