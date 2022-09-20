20 tons of coastal garbage collected in Lapu-Lapu coastal cleanup

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Close to 20 tons of garbage were collected during the International Coastal Cleanup held in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Jocelyn Abayan, environmental management specialist of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) said that among the garbage that they collected were food wrappers and pouches, plastic bottles, nylon and ropes, foam cups and plates, metals, papers; among others.

She added that 35 sacks of garbage were collected by their garbage trucks. The coastal cleanup was attended by around a thousand volunteers.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who attended the activity, stressed the importance of keeping their coastal waters clean for this is a source of livelihood for other Oponganons.

Aside from this, their coastal waters were also abundant in sea creatures such as whale sharks, dolphins, sharks, and sea turtles, which can also boost the city’s tourism industry.

Chan said that this can bring back the vibrance of the city’s economy, especially since the health and safety protocols against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) were already relaxed and more international flights at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) have resumed.

“Ang Ginoo kamao gyud motan-aw sa iyang mga anak. Nangaguba tinood ang atong kadagatan, apan iyang gipulihan. Unsay anaa karong sa atong kadagatan, anaa na ang gitawag nga Butanding,” Chan said.

Chan said that the giant creatures must be protected and preserved by maintaining the cleanliness of the city’s coastal waters. /rcg

