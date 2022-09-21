Girl with leukemia needs urgent help for chemotherapy

A 13-year-old girl from Brgy. Basak, San Fernando, Cebu is in dire need of urgent financial help as she pushes on with her fight against cancer through chemotherapy.

Rhealyn Monreal was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on June 27, 2022. A few weeks before her diagnosis, she began to experience recurring high-grade fever. She was also pale and weak. These manifestations prompted her family to bring her to the hospital for medical checkup. Her complete blood count showed levels not in the normal range. Hence, she was admitted at a hospital in Cebu City. Because her condition persisted, she was referred to a specialist for further medical management. Consequently, bone marrow aspiration was then performed and it revealed that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood, which is also the most common type of cancer in children. It is characterized by the bone marrow making too many immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. This disease has a high cure rate when it is treated promptly with chemotherapy.

Rhealyn’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on July 8, 2022. In order to achieve complete healing, her attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years which includes intensive chemotherapy for the first six months. As of the moment, she is on the induction phase of her treatment. Her chemotherapy expenses comprising laboratory workups and medical procedures are very expensive. The estimated cost can reach more than P20,000 every month.

“Lyn-Lyn,” as she is fondly called by her family, is a brave and diligent girl. She loves to cook different recipes and bake cakes and pastries. In her leisure time, she plays with her cousins too. Even at her young age, she has great aspirations in life. She expressed that she wanted to finish her studies and start a cake business. Presently, she is a Grade 9 student. As the second child of three siblings, her family loves and treasures her. When asked about her wish for Rhealyn, her mother said, “I wish that she will be free from cancer and that she will not suffer from the effects of her disease.” The prevailing economic difficulties of our time had really taken a toll on them. Her father has no regular work. He sometimes works as a laborer with a Php 350 income in a week. Her mother, a minimum wage production worker, had to take a leave in order to take care of her. Even though they are pressed hard financially, her family is still hopeful that they can surmount these challenges. Truly, they are really in need of help. Thus, in order to save Rhealyn’s life and sustain her ongoing treatment, her family is earnestly appealing for financial assistance from kind individuals who have the heart to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.