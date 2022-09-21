Angeline Quinto sizzles in her new bikini photos

CEBU, Philippines — Singer-actress Angeline Quinto is definitely one hot momma!
After months since she gave birth to her first child, the 32-year-old singer-actress surprised fans with her recent Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
In a series of photos she posted, Quinto confidently flaunted her curves wearing a printed one-piece bikini in Miami beach in Florida.
“Summer never ends in Miami,” she wrote.
Fellow celebrities Jessa Zaragoza and PJ Endrinal expressed their awe on Quinto’s sizzling photos.
Last April 2022, Quinto gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Sylvio, with his non-showbiz partner.
After just a month of giving birth, Quinto was then back to work and shape, after appearing in an event with Erik Santos.
