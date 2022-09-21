Angeline Quinto sizzles in her new bikini photos

CEBU, Philippines — Singer-actress Angeline Quinto is definitely one hot momma!

After months since she gave birth to her first child, the 32-year-old singer-actress surprised fans with her recent Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

In a series of photos she posted, Quinto confidently flaunted her curves wearing a printed one-piece bikini in Miami beach in Florida.

“Summer never ends in Miami,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto)

Fellow celebrities Jessa Zaragoza and PJ Endrinal expressed their awe on Quinto’s sizzling photos.

Last April 2022, Quinto gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Sylvio, with his non-showbiz partner.

After just a month of giving birth, Quinto was then back to work and shape, after appearing in an event with Erik Santos.

/bmjo

