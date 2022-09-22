Mandaue City Council may review, revise TEAM Clearance Ordinance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Council may review and revise the city’s TEAM Clearance Ordinance.

This is after City Councilor Lawyer Joel Seno recommended to the City Council the review of the ordinance.

Seno said that there is a need to revisit the ordinance because it was approved last 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The councilor said that the people were still trying to recover from the financial burdens brought by the COVID-19.

“Ang mga taga Mandaue wala pa makabangon, mga Cebuanos wala pa makahunat. Let’s not stop the momentum, let’s give them a reprieve of financial burdens. So let us defer, let us revisit, review and revise if needed,” said Seno in his speech during the council’s session on September 19, which a copy was received by CDN Digital.

(Those from Mandaue had not yet recovered, the Cebuanos had not yet started yet on the road to recovery. Let’s not stop the momentum, let’s give them a reprieve of their financial burdens. So let us defer, let us revisit, review and revise if needed.)

Seno admitted that he received numerous calls and text from his friends asking about the ordinance and some are saying that it is preposterous.

“Let us not burden our people some more. We have not yet recovered. Let the people live and learn what the past has taught us that when the poor gets hungry there will be chaos. Sometimes we have to soak ourselves in the tears and fears of the past to water our future gardens,” Seno said.

The ordinance requires all PUV drivers, who will travel to Mandaue City, to secure a TEAM clearance. It penalizes the driver an amount of P500 if, when flagged down, he cannot present a TEAM Clearance issued by the TEAM office.

Earlier, Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation defended the ordinance saying it is to discipline erring drivers and probably lessen their traffic violations.

Lumapas said that a few drivers are habitually committing traffic violations in the city.

/dbs