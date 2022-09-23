Mandaue to clear intersections of spaghetti wires in 2 weeks

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City is targeting to clear and bundle the cable wires in the city’s 14 intersections within the next two weeks.

Personnel of telecommunication companies continue to clear and bundle dangling and spaghetti wires in some of the city’s major intersections. The clearing and bundling of wires started on Monday, September 19.

They have already cleared the intersections of S.B Cabahug St. and A.C Cortes Avenue and M.C Briones St. and A.S Fortuna St.

Assistant City Administrator Architect Florentino Nimor, said that they originally estimated to complete the wire clearing and bundling within only two weeks.

However, during the operation conducted at the intersection of M.C Briones St. and A.S Fortuna St, there were more dangling and spaghetti wires than at the intersection of S.B Cabahug St. and A.C Cortes Avenue.

They spent two days at the intersection of M.C Briones St. and A.S Fortuna St.

The next intersection that will be cleared is D.M Cortes St. and A.C Cortes Avenue.

Mandaue City wants to get rid of dangling and spaghetti cable wires to clear the view of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Some spaghetti wires are blocking the view of the city’s CCTV cameras.

This is also to prevent the cable wires from being stolen and to beautify the city roads.

Nimor said that after the intersections, the wire clearing and bundling will be conducted along the city roads and barangay roads.

“Before sa underground tiwason nato ni’ng atoang gibuhat karun. After intersection kay by intersection meaning by spot we will go linear na, meaning unahan nato sa city center sama sa S.B Cabahug, once mahuman na ang city roads, highway, national roads na before ta muadto sa mga barangay,” said Nimor. /rcg

