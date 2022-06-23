Cebu City to raise height of utility posts on interior roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be raising the height of poles on the city’s interior roads as part of their continuous spaghetti wires operation.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson of the City Council’s committee on infrastructure, said the city is continuously coordinating with the telecommunication companies (telcos) and Visayan Electric.

The spaghetti wire operations took a backseat during Typhoon Odette as telcos and the power utility focused on restoring services and replacing broken posts.

Now, Guardo said the operations are in full swing with additional adjustments.

With the passing of the ordinance proposed by the councilor, the minimum height of poles is now 18 feet or 5.48 meters.

This means that telcos, whose posts are usually around 15 to 16 feet, will have to comply, or face penalties.

“We agreed nga during the clearing operations mag implement na ta sa minimum height limit nga 18 feet. Okay na ang VECO kay tag-as man gyod na ilaha, but I have noticed nga sa interior roads, mubo ra gihapon. So ato pud na patas-an,” said the councilor.

As the city continues to detangle spaghetti wires moving from major to interior roads, Guardo said they will take the opportunity to replace the posts with taller ones.

The city has to lead the operation because telcos usually fix only their company’s posts and it would only cause uncoordinated wires and post redundancy.

Guardo assured the public that eventually the spaghetti wires will be cleared and will no longer pose danger to pedestrians and motorists. /rcg

