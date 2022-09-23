NM Velarde tops Nat’l Youth and School Chess Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City’s young National Master (NM), Jerish John Velarde flexed his winning form in the recently concluded National Youth and Schools Chess Championships in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte. on Wednesday, September 23, 2022.

The tournament, which closed last Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2022, and featured a seven-round Swiss system format, saw the 16-year-old NM Velarde win five matches to top the under-17 open division.

In total, NM Velarde, who was the division’s fourth seed, scored 5.0 points. He beat fifth seed, Franklin Loyd Andes, in the first round, seventh seed Lemmuel Jay Adena in the third round and top seed Zeus Alexis Paglinawan in the fourth round.

NM Velarde lost to second seed and Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Ritchie James Abeleda in the fifth round. He bounced back strong by winning the sixth and final rounds against third seed Janmyl Dilan Tisado, and eighth seed, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Robick Vohn Villa respectively.

Placing second was Andes with 4.5 points followed by Arena International Master (AIM) Jeremiah Cruz with 3.5 points.

The fourth to eighth placers were AGM Villa (3.5), Tisado (3.5), Paglinawan (3.0), Adena (2.5), and AFM Abeleda (2.5), respectively.

The recently concluded tournament was one of the major feats for NM Velarde following his double-gold medal outing in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Age Group Chess Championships Zone 3.3 last April in the under-16 open division.

NM Velarde earned his National Master (NM) norm last September 2021, through the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP).

RELATED STORIES

Cebu Chess Hub: 120 woodpushers to compete in open chess tourney

IM Nadera wins Sept. 4 Cepca online chess, snaps NM Enriquez’s win streak

NM Enriquez wins anew in Cepca weekly online chess

NM Enriquez, Salazar rule weekly CEPCA online chess

Vosotros, 16, rules All-Women Open Chess Tournament

IM Mascariñas bags top prize of Chess Masters of Yesteryears competition

Rom, Kapuno rule Cepca blitz chess

NM Retanal, Cortes top Sunday’s CEPCA online chess

PH chessers move inside top 20

/dbs