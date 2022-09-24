City Council to DPS: Submit garbage truck inventory on or before Oct. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has agreed to request the city’s Department of Public Services (DPS) to submit an inventory report of all the city-owned garbage trucks on or before Oct. 5, 2022.

Councilor Nestor Archival brought this matter through a proposed resolution that he filed during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Archival said that the inventory would be required so that they would know exactly how many additional trucks would be required to collect the garbage within the city’s jurisdiction.

This was after residents of some barangays, particularly Barangay Guadalupe, complained that their garbage had not been collected for weeks already. Cebu City has a total of 80 barangays.

In his resolution to the City Council, Archival said that Barangay Guadalupe also acknowledged having difficulty collecting trash because it lacked adequate trucks to service its 30,000 households.

The DPS is providing trucks to help Barangay Guadalupe and other barangays, but the city only has a limited number of trucks due to the numerous borrowed trucks that are needed for everyday operations.

Currently, Archival said the city government has 14 trucks deployed to collect garbage on major roads. The city also allocated another four garbage trucks to various barangays to use in collecting their trash.

Archival, initially, wanted the DPS to submit the inventory on Sept. 28, 2022, but he later agreed with the suggestion of Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera to give them ample time to do it or within two weeks or until Oct. 5.

The data the council wants from the DPS include the details of serviceable garbage trucks (with corresponding plate numbers), and unserviceable garbage trucks with plate numbers, and an explanation as to why these are unserviceable.

/dbs