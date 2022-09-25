Drug bust in Cebu City: P2.5M shabu seized; 1 nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities confiscated P2.5 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, in Carlock St., Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

John Carl Gimpayan, 24, of Sitio Riverside, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City was arrested after he was caught with the 325 grams of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said in a statement.

According to authorities, the 325 grams confiscated from Gimpayan during the drug bust had a market value of P2.5 million.

Vega said that Gimpayan was included in their drug watchlist for high-value individuals at the city level, which means he was operating in Cebu City in allegedly selling illegal drugs.

Investigation showed that Gimpayan could allegedly sell 50 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

Vega said that the arrest of the suspect during the drug bust was a joint effort of the police, force multipliers, and the community in their campaign against illegal drugs.

He said that the authorities continued with their intelligence monitoring in identifying the persons who were behind the illegal drug trade in Central Visayas.

Earlier, the Cebu City Police Office said they were coordinating and collaborating with the barangays to implement measures to prevent crimes from happening in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, said that they were collaborating with the barangays in the city to help them monitor and register renters, which was one of the measures implemented to deter crimes and illegal drugs in the city.

READ:

19 nabbed in Mambaling for illegal drugs

2 women, 6 others nabbed for drugs in Barangay Mambaling drug den

P7M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Cebu City buy-bust; ‘stevedore’ nabbed

Campaign vs illegal drugs to continue; PNP to be ‘compliant with law’ — Palace

Bongbong Marcos to take ‘slightly different’ approach in fight against drugs

/dbs