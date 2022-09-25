Villanueva is boxing champ Inoue’s sparmate for his upcoming fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia South bantamweight champion “King” Arthur Villanueva will provide the much-needed action in the training camp of unbeaten world bantamweight king Naoya “Monster” Inoue of Japan.

This was after Inoue, the famous boxing superstar, hired Villanueva as his sparring partner.

The 29-year-old Inoue is the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) Super, and World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight champion.

Inoue is best known for his fondness in hiring Filipino boxers as his sparring mates in his training camp.

It can be recalled that Inoue hired Villanueva’s former stablemate from the ALA Boxing Gym and unbeaten Kevin Jake Cataraja of Cebu as a sparring partner in his previous bouts. In addition, Inoue also hired Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete Apolinar as a sparring mate as well in his training camp for his unification bout against Nonito Donaire last June.

So, it’s not surprising that the No. 2 pound-for-pound king of boxing hired Villanueva who recently bagged the WBA Asia South bantamweight title by knocking out Jakpan Sangtong of Thailand in Gilgit, Pakistan last June 11, 2022.

Villanueva’s technical style in the ring fits very well with Inoue’s rumoured opponent, Paul Butler, who is the reigning WBO world bantamweight champion.

Inoue and Butler will fight to unify all four world titles in the bantamweight division.

However, there is no official announcement yet, although numerous reports said that their fight will happen in December in Japan.

With this in mind, Inoue hired a top-caliber boxer in the likes of Villanueva.

The 33-year-old Villanueva of Bago City, Negros Occidental native holds a record of 34 wins with 19 knockouts, four defeats, and one draw.

Inoue would surely have a rough time sparring with Villanueva who is a two-time former world title challenger. Villanueva fought for the IBF world super flyweight and the WBC world bantamweight title, but fell short on both ocassions.

Villanueva and his trainer will spend a month in Japan.

RELATED STORIES

Domingo eyes comeback in Japan fight with Iimura

Villanueva annexes WBA Asia South bantamweight title with KO win in Pakistan

‘King’ Arthur Villanueva has no plans of slowing down

Villanueva vows to beat favored Mangubat in Kumbati 11

Vitor of Bohol KOs Yupang of Thailand to win WBO belt

Vitor, dangerous Thai headline Kumong Bol-anon 7 with WBO Oriental featherweight title on the line

Kumong Bol-anon 7 features Bohol’s rising ring warriors

Sanman Boxing’s Jhunrick Carcedo bags WBF Asia Pacific super lightweight title

GAB, Japan Boxing Commission ink boxing partnership deal

Apolinar loses OPBF super bantam belt with 5th round stoppage

Santisima KOs Japanese foe in 5th in Japan fight

Losing spell: Philippines left with no reigning boxing world champion

Inoue crowned new pound-for-pound king after win over Donaire

/dbs