19 nabbed in Mambaling for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 19 individuals were arrested in simultaneous anti-illegal drug operations here last Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

According to a press release, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with the Cebu City Police Office, dismantled five drug dens in Barangay Mambaling after serving multiple search warrants.

The simultaneous operations also led authorities to confiscate at least 40 packs of shabu (methamphetamine in English), worth a total of P341,000.

All search warrants granted to PDEA pertained to drug dens located in Barangay Mambaling.

During last Wednesday’s operation, they raided at least three drug dens in Sitio Jai-alai and two others in Sitio Huyong-huyong.

PDEA and the Cebu City Police arrested a total of 19 individuals, mostly alleged drug users and visitors.

Also arrested were five suspected caretakers of the dismantled drug dens, namely Michael Dela Peña, Alvis Allera, Gaudencio Barcelona, and Edwin Doble.

Another suspected drug den caretaker, Junjun Pejares, however, managed to escape arresting officers, portions of the press release said.

The others arrested were identified as Malyn G. Flores, Blanch A. Salaritan, Virgilio Ruiz, Ericxis A. Campaña, John B. Catipay, Jolious C. Abanilla, Manolito L. Servado, Rufo H. Servado, Genry Artesuela, Larlie Torreon, Jessa Mae Cabesas, Jefrey Ochia, Christoper Antipuesto, Randy Tejero Talisic, and Renato Gobalani Cristota.

All suspects will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165), PDEA said.

