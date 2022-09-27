Cordova mayor wants septage treatment plant to resolve foul smell issue

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan ordered a septage treatment plant to immediately cease operations due to complaints on alleged foul smell emitted from the facility.

In a letter signed by Suan dated September 26, 2022, the mayor said that around 29 residents from Barangay Pilipog and Dapitan have filed a petition against Envirokonsult Equipment and Services, Inc., due to complaint foul odor from the septage facility.

The letter was addressed to the facility’s manager, Engr. Samuel Augusto.

Suan said that this is not the first time that he received a complaint against the facility.

“Please recall that this is not the first time that these residents lodged a similar complaint as they were reported to have endured the unpleasant smell for some time now,” Suan’s letter stated.

Suan also said that he will also issue a directive to their Municipal Health Officer, Dr. Efren Dico Jr. to conduct an actual inspection of the facility to validate the veracity of the allegation.

“As a preventive measure, you are directed to cease operations effective immediately until further notice,” the letter added.

The plant opened in 2016 under a five-year service contract with the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD).

In a statement of MCWD, it has taken steps to resolve the issue.

MCWD said its general manager and the contractor have spoken with Suan regarding the matter

MCWD said the contractor already promised to contain the odor with the purchase of some chemicals.

“Nagmeeting na amo GM and the contractor with Cordova mayor and the contractor promised to contain the smell. Ila na gi-contain karon kay nakapalit na sila chemicals nga maoy gamiton nga i-spray sa planta para mawala ang baho,” MCWD said in a statement.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

P1 billion septage treatment plant to rise at NRA