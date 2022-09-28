38 minors rounded up as Lapu-Lapu intensifies implementation of curfew ordinance

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — At least 38 minors were rescued by the Lapu-Lapu City police on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022, for violating the city’s curfew ordinance.

Lapu-Lapu City’s curfew hours run from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director Police Colonel Arnel Banzon.

Earlier, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to immediately impose an extensive and stricter implementation of the curfew ordinance, after seeing the rise of crime incidents involving minors.

”Ato nang gipaabot ang atong marching order ngadto sa mga kapulisan nga mas pahugtan ug mas palapdan pa ang pagpatuman sa curfew sa mga minor de edad lakip na sa mga interior roads sa lain-laing barangay,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

Under the city’s curfew ordinance, offenders are mandated to pay a fine of P1,000 for the first offense; P2,500 for the second offense; and P2,500 for the third offense plus imprisonment of not less than 5 days but not more than 20 days at the discretion of the court.

Fines generated from this ordinance shall accrue to the general fund of this City to which 50 percent from any of the collections shall automatically be allocated and transferred to the barangay and to the police force which made the enforcement of this ordinance.

Chan said authorities will rescue minors to protect them from harm that might happen and to discourage them from committing criminal acts.

“Karon mas doble ang atong pagbantay kay di ta gusto nga aduna na poy laing insidente nga mahitabo. Iapil nato sa pagbantay ang mga public places sama sa plaza, ilawom sa bridge, sa tulay o sa Muelle Osmeña, sa MEPZ, Tamiya og uban pa,” he added.

The Mayor’s directive was issued days after a blind PWD was robbed by four young individuals on Sunday evening, September 25, 2022.

The suspects, however, were apprehended and brought to a custodial facility.

Chan also learned that a minor was badly beaten in Barangay Babag, by a group of minors.

“Dili tiaw ang mga panghitabo karon sa syudad nga naglambigit sa mga minor de edad,” he said. /rcg

ALSO READ:

CCPO: Curfew keeps crimes low

Cebu City EOC wants to keep curfew