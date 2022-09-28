Video of professor babysitting student’s child goes viral

CEBU, Philippines— Professor Andres Sequito from the Samar State University warmed netizens’ hearts with a video of him carrying the baby of his student inside his class.

According to uploader Ezza Permaci, teacher Andres Sequito rendered “yaya” duties so the mother could focus on her exams.

“Nag dala po kasi yung classmate ko ng baby niya dahil wala daw po mag babantay. At nakita po ito ni sir ko, nagmagandang loob po siya na pansamantalang kargahin si baby para maka pag focus yung kaklase ko sa assessment test namin,” Permaci told CDN Digital.

Permaci said that they had second thoughts about posting the video because of the mixed reactions it might get from netizens.

“But then, I pushed through it because I want to share with everyone my feelings of appreciation for him, seeing how pure his heart is. Then it goes viral,” she said.

The viral video gained so many positive comments in the internet world as it reached 8.4 million views on TikTok.

“Now we can say that we/I did the right thing: we inspired other people, we extend a little help for sir Sequito and his family, and he is now one of the pride of Samar State University.”

Permaci described Sequito as a kind and helpful teacher, “actually bilib kaming lahat sa kanya kasi sa kabila ng pagpapatawa niya sa amin, meron siyang dinadalang mabigat.”

She said Sequito’s wife suffers from Chronic Kidney Disease, “stage 5 at ito po ay nag-didialysis.”

To repay for his kindness, Sequito’s students worked together to take the initiative to amplify Sequito’s call for financial help.

Sir Sequito is indeed one of a kind and deserves every student’s respect and everyone’s help.

