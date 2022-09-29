Capitol expands scholarship program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government will be accepting more scholars from now on.

This after the Provincial Board passed last September 13, 2022, Ordinance No. 2022-05 that doubles the number of qualified scholars per district, from 100 to 200.

“There shall be two hundred (200) scholars/grantees per district, one hundred (100) scholars/grantees per ex-officio representation in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and an additional allocation from other sources,” portions of the ordinance read.

Ordinance No. 2022-05 was authored by Cebu 6th District Board Member Jovito Thadeo Ouano, and co-authored by all Board Members present during its passage.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed the ordinance on September 27.

The modified CP-GIFTS will take effect this school year, 2022-2023.

In case a district has less than 200 qualified scholars, the excess will be reallocated to other districts, the ordinance added.

It also allows the Capitol to pour more funds into its scholarship program, up to P36 million per year.

The CP-GIFTS is the name of the province’s educational assistance to ‘poor but deserving’ college students enrolled in public universities in Cebu province.

This included a monthly allowance of P2,000.

/bmjo

