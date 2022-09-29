PH boys U-16 booters to play in Jordan AFC U-17qualifier

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Boys Under-16 National Team will test its mettle in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier from Oct. 1 to 9, 2022 at the Prince Mohammad Stadium in Jordan.

The team which is under Group A will face Turkmenistan, defending champion Japan, host team Jordan, and Syria.

On Oct. 1, 2022, the young Pinoys ‘will face Turkmenistan at the Prince Mohammad Stadium, and Japan on Oct. 3. Their third match will be against the Jordanians on Oct. 5, while their final group stage match will be versus Syria on Oct. 9.

The 10 group winners along with the six best second-placed teams in each group will advance to the final round in 2023.

The team’s head coach is Reiji Hirata of Japan who also heads of the youth development program of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Helping him on the sidelines is Cebuano veteran football coach Glenn Ramos who also coached the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) U-19 team that finished as runner-up in the PFF U-19 VisMin National Group Stage tournament in Zamboanga last month.

Meanwhile, the team’s official roster is comprised of Cesar Inigo Castro III, Nicholas Guimaraes, ROman Kamantigue, John Lexter Conde, Bacchus Dwyn Ekberg, John Rocky Grizola, Gabriel Guimaraes, Allister Manlosa, Alexander John Sabatin, Jann Steffen Sagao, Sam Angelo Salingay, Carlito Vergara, Raphael Alfonso Aljama, Lucas Andan, Marcus Arias, Daniel Isaac Cagaanan, Joaquin Collo, John Henson Diaz, Rolando John Torres, Miguel Bengson, Novie Christian Paraiso, John Levis Sajor, and Julio Antonio Yoldi.

Most recently, the PFF’s Under-19 squad campaigned in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers in Oman, earlier this month. They finished their campaign with a single win against Afghanistan but were still eliminated from the tournament due to their successive losses in their previous matches. /rcg

