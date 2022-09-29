SHAABAA: Cebu Landmasters sweeps elim round, moves to Division B’s playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 swept the elimination round to advance into Division B’s playoffs of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 by routing Casino Ethyl Alcohol-Batch 2010, 83-61, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, 2022 at the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Batch 2003 capped off their elimination round campaign with a resounding success by winning all eight scheduled games, earning the top seed of the playoffs.

They would likely face Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007 which is currently positioned at the No. 4 spot for the crossover playoffs. Batch 2007, which holds a record of four wins and three defeats only has one game left to determine their final seeding for the playoffs which pits the top four teams in each division.

Batch 2010

Meanwhile, Batch 2010 earned the No. 3 seed with a 5-3 (win-loss) slate despite losing to Batch 2003. They would likely face No. 2 seed Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011, in the other playoff duel which kicks off next week.

During the game, Batch 2003’s Carlo Cecil Alerta and Daryle Tan powered their team by scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively. Alerta also tallied one rebound, two assists, and one steal, while Tan also had two boards, six assists, and one steal.

Moncrief Rogado and Rj Abalos chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively. Their teammates Justin Ross Huang and Wilmer Rodney Ong both scored 10 points.

Meanwhile, Joseph Zozobrado was the lone double-digit scorer for Batch 2010 after tallying 15 points with two rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

SHAABAA Division C

In Division C, Carampatana Food Corp-Batch 2012 clinched the No. 2 spot in the playoffs by beating Batch 2019, 96-79. Batch 2012 finished the elimination round with a 7-1 (win-loss) card, while Batch 2019 was eliminated for placing 7th in Division C with a dismal 1-6 (win-loss) record.

Maverick Fitz Suarez scored a double-double game of 32 points, and 18 rebounds two assists and one steal. Lorenzo Carampatana chipped in 13, while Alexander Dan Tecson added 12.

Joshua Balankig wasted his double-double outing of 33 points to go with 13 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and one block as Batch 2019 bids farewell in the tournament.

In Division A, Dynacast-Batch 2001 manhandled Speed Demon-Batch 1996, 105-56.

It improved Batch 2001’s record to 5-2 (win-loss) at the No. 4 spot in the standings. Batch 1996 suffered their fifth defeat in seven games. Both teams have one remaining elimination round game.

In the other Division A game, Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997 edged Vivant Corenergy-Batch 1994, 64-58. Batch 1997 cruised to the playoffs as the second seed with a 6-2 (win-loss). Batch 1994 has a 4-3 (win-loss) card with one game-remaining in their schedule.

/dbs