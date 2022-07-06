‘This team really deserves a sell-out crowd’ – PH women’s football coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The head coach of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team calls on Filipino football fans to fill in the Rizal Memorial Stadium for their match against Singapore in the 12th AFF Women’s Championship on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The Filipinas are coming off an impressive 1-0 win over the heavily favored Australia last Monday, July 4.

Over 2,000 Filipino football fans watched the victory of the Filipinas over the Australians.

This time, head coach Alen Stajcic wants fans to fill the entire stadium to give the team the needed energy and motivation when facing the Singaporeans in their 7 p.m. encounter.

“This team really deserves a sell-out crowd and we have four more games in the group, plus the semis and finals if we make it there,” said Stajcic in an article from PFF’s official website.

“We need to fill the stadium and give the players the love they deserve.”

The fans are indeed a huge help for the team.

Sarina Bolden, who scored the lone-winning goal for the team last Monday, said the fans gave them energy.

“They (the local fans) gave us energy but I want more Filipinos coming out to our games. We love the support we had today and we just want them to continue doing it,” furthered Bolden.

A win against Singapore will cement the Filipinas’ position in the top spot of Group A’s standings. Currently they are tied with Thailand with three points. The Thais defeated Indonesia, 4-0, on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Singapore is coming from a goal-less draw against Malaysia last Monday in Laguna.

