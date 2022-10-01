LOOK: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano give glimpse of baby’s face

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano are beyond excited while counting down the days to the birth of their first child, as they gave a glimpse of the baby’s face in an ultrasound.

The actress, who is 25 weeks pregnant, gave fans a peek at her recent appointment and ultrasound session with her doctor, via her YouTube vlog yesterday, Sept. 29.

“Thank you Lord kamukha niya (Mendiola),” Manzano joked upon seeing his child on the device. (Thank you Lord [the baby] looks like Jessy.)

“Parang nakuha niya ‘yung lips mo, love (It looks like she has your lips, love),” Mendiola told her husband, to which he replied. “Okay na. Kahit sa’yo na lang.” (It’s okay. She can have yours.)

During the appointment, Mendiola’s doctor also double-checked and confirmed that the couple is having a baby girl. Mendiola, meanwhile, assured that her baby, who she and Manzano refer to as Peanut, is safe despite her testing positive for COVID-19 while pregnant.

“Peanut is okay. Peanut is normal, even after my COVID infection,” she told fans. “We’re just really grateful kasi si Peanut, strong si Peanut. Normal ang growth niya, normal ang weight niya. Sino kayang kamukha?… Ang importante healthy siya.”

(We’re just really grateful because Peanut is strong. Her growth is normal, her weight is normal. Who could she look like?… The important thing is that she is healthy.)

Mendiola and Manzano are currently planning to move into a new home, as they prepare for the birth of their baby. The actress noted that their new place is “safer” for a growing child given that it is not high-ceilinged and it does not have a spiral staircase.

Mendiola and Manzano, who tied the knot last year, revealed last Aug. 11 that they are expecting their first child. They then announced last Aug. 25 that they are expecting a baby girl. /ra

