Former tugboat captain accused of rape nabbed in Mandaue motel

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A former tugboat captain was arrested in a motel here on Sunday dawn, October 2, 2022, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The suspect was identified by the police as Marcalito Culanag, 54 years old, a widower, and a resident of Canlumacao in Santander, Cebu.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, Jr. chief of the Subangdaku Police Station 2 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that on the night of October 1, a 16 year-old-girl, together with her guardian, went to their station to ask for help.

Caacoy said that aside from the rape complaint, the girl and her companion also accused the 54-year-old suspect of sending lewd videos of them together to some of the girl’s friends.

The suspect allegedly asked the girl to meet in a motel in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City for the second time. The police then conducted an entrapment operation resulting to the arrest of the suspect on Sunday dawn.

Relationship

Caacoy said according to the victim, she and Culanag were not in a relationship.

She only met and knew Culanag through social media on September 8, 2022.

They then decided to meet in a bar in the same barangay.

However, when the girl got drunk, Culanag allegedly brought her to a motel and raped her. Since she was very drunk, she was not able to fight back.

For his part, Culanag denied the accusations again him, saying that what happened between them was conensual.

Culanag also accused the victim of asking P2,500 from him for a night with her. He also said that the girl introduced herself as a 19-year-old.

Still, Culanag is being charged for violating Republic Act (RA) 7610, or special protection of children against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination act, RA 8353 or anti-rape law and, RA 10175 or the cybercrime law.

Because of this incident, Caacoy is reminding parents to look after their children and probably monitor their social media activities.

“Atoa lang pahimangno sa mga tawo, hilabi na ang mga ginikanan nga naay anak nga mga menor de edad, nga atoang gyuyng paggabantayan sila hilabi na sa social media. Kay dili ta kabalo kung kinsa ilang makaila, ilang kakita. Unya naay uban tawo nga mo take advantage, hilabi na sa kahuyang sa batan-on,” said Caacoy.

He also warned adults that being in a relationship or hurting minors is prohibited. Moreover, taking a minor to a motel is punishable by law.

