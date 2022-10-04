Trixie Angeles quits as press secretary due to health reasons

MANILA, Philippines — Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, confirmed she has stepped down from her post, citing health reasons.

Angeles told Inquirer.net that she resigned on Tuesday morning.

“I resigned this morning, for health reasons,” she said in a Viber message.

Earlier in the day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administered oaths to his new appointees and re-appointees. But the roster of newly hired and rehired Cabinet members did not include the name of Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

