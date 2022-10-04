CCPO hopes 3 more brgys will be drug-cleared soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) hopes that three more barangays here will be drug-cleared soon.

These are Barangays Kalubihan, Tabunan, and Agsungot.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of CCPO, said that when these three barangays will be drug-cleared, this will be resounding proof that the police’s anti-criminality initiatives and law enforcement operations are effective.

“It will not only be the success of the community but also of the barangay officials, of course, local government pouring support of that particular area, our success as well,” Macatangay said.

To date, there are 13 drug-cleared barangays in Cebu City. These are Sto. Niño, Parian, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Sapangdaku, Buot, San Antonio, Basak Pardo, Pamutan, Toong, Sinsin, Lusaran, and Kinasang-an. There are 80 barangays in Cebu City.

READ: PDEA-7: Cooperation made drug clearing of 2 barangays in Cebu City possible

According to the Cebu City Information Office, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas reported during last Friday’s Cebu City Peace and Order Council third quarter meeting that they are now assessing documents of two barangays, Kalubihan and Tabunan, that applied for drug-clearing.

Barangay Agsungot, too, is expected to submit its application soon.

The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing will be the one responsible for declaring these applying barangays based on their list of requirements.

According to PDEA-7, drug-cleared barangays are areas wherein their drug personalities have been accounted for, which means that they have undergone and completed their community-based drug rehabilitation program.

