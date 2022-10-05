Authorities on the hunt for poser of Cebu governor

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Law enforcers here are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly posed as Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on social media.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has filed cases of computer-related identity theft against a certain Conchita Traya before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office last Monday, October 3, 2022.

Traya was accused of creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts of Garcia to solicit funds from unsuspecting netizens, NBI-7 said in a press statement issued on Wednesday, October 5.

Garcia filed a complaint before the state’s investigating body, alleging posers of committing illegal and fraudulent activities such as scamming people on social media.

Investigators traced Traya’s activities after she attempted to dupe a public school teacher in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu.

According to the NBI-7, Traya gave away her identity when she provided an electronic wallet (e-wallet) account number to the teacher.

Agents presented last September 5 a Warrant to Disclose Computer Data before the fintech (financial technology) firm running and operating the e-wallet service to disclose more information about the transaction.

It was signed by Presiding Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr. or Branch 11 of the Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC), and dated August 30, 2022.

Last June, Traya reportedly tried to scam the teacher by posing as the governor. She claimed they needed to raise P100,000 funds for a non-profit cause.

The teacher, fortunately, did not give in to the scammer’s request.

Instead, he tried to haggle her, saying he can only provide P5,000 in funds. Instead of P5,000, he sent only P5.00 and manipulated the transfer receipt to make it look like he indeed transferred P5,000.

Traya opened an account for the e-wallet service provider under the name Chita Eniza Tra, said NBI-7.

During the validation process, she presented a defaced Voter’s ID to make it appear that her legal name is Chita Eniza Tra.

“It was maliciously defaced so that the real name will be hidden, however, Conchita was betrayed by her own signature in the same document. She signed her voter’s ID with her complete name Conchita Traya,” NBI-7 added.

