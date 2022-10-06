Globe’s expanding 5G service a boost to connectivity, business growth

High-speed connectivity delivered by Globe’s broad 5G network is seen to help businesses grow faster amid a more digital-reliant environment. Greater bandwidths, superior reliability, and lower latency have also allowed for increased opportunities to raise Filipinos’ quality of life.

The leading digital solutions platform said its 5G service is up to 20x faster than LTE, with average fiber-fast download speeds of up to 156.84 Mbps on average nationwide and at a higher 167.63 Mbps in Metro Manila in May this year.

At its peak, Globe’s 5G download speed can go up to 342.7 Mbps nationwide, and 347.2 Mbps in the capital region. It has an almost real-time latency that enables faster response time needed for new technologies, hence it’s best for latency-dependent applications such as gaming and video-conferencing.

5G’s data signals travel through data frequencies across low-band, mid-band, and high-band spectrums. Unlike 4G and LTE that make use of only two spectrum bands, 5G utilizes all three.

Aside from lightning-fast Internet, 5G users can also experience higher-quality streaming, clearer video calls, more intelligent homes and offices, and next-level gaming, among other digital solutions.

Globe’s buildup of its 5G capability is in line with its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as drivers of economic growth and development under SDG No. 9.

“In this age, improved connectivity is critical to economic development. It has been proven that when people are interconnected and can transact through the web, significant growth in GDP can be seen,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

He said through Globe’s wider 5G network, more people are now enjoying higher speeds on mobile devices and in their homes.

“An increase in speeds will also allow for more use cases that will empower people and ramp up productivity, thereby boosting the Philippine economy,” Delgado said.

Globe is ahead of target as it has already logged over two million devices on its 5G network as of the first quarter of this year, showing increasing adoption of 5G as it continues to expand its network. At least 96% of the National Capital Region (NCR) and 85% of key cities in Visayas and Mindanao now have Globe 5G outdoor coverage.

The digital solutions platform’s massive 5G network rollout helped it record a significant 27x increase in monthly data traffic last year, growing by as much as 35.2% month-on-month, with NCR, Cebu, and Davao del Sur serving the highest data traffic nationwide.

Globe has also ensured that more people benefit from 5G by making several entry-level and mid-range 5G phone models available for free when subscribed to a postpaid plan. The phones may also be bought separately from Globe stores at discounted prices when bundled with a SIM-only plan.

A pioneer in 5G technology in the Philippines, Globe is the first mobile operator in Southeast Asia to commercially launch 5G AirFiber for Home in 2019. It introduced 5G for mobile last year and continues to expand its coverage nationwide.

