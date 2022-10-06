LOOK: Beatrice Gomez reunites with ‘hype girl’ Miss Universe Vietnam 2021

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez couldn’t help but feel ecstatic upon reuniting with her pageant “hype girl,” Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen.

The Cebuano beauty queen gave a glimpse of her meeting with Nguyen, where she also got to meet Miss Universe Vietnam 2018 Niê H’Hen, via her Instagram page last Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“I’m finally reunited with my hype girl from Miss Universe 2021. It is also such an honor to meet Vietnam’s game changer [Niê H’Hen] from Miss Universe 2018,” Gomez told fans. “I just can’t get enough with these babes right here. We both couldn’t contain ourselves, screaming our hearts out at the halls of the mall when we finally saw each other.”

For her part, Nguyen admitted that she was “over the moon” after reuniting with Gomez, as seen on her Instagram page, also last Tuesday.

“Meeting her again and I am feeling over the moon. Before the dinner I just feel super nervous, super excited and extremely happy when I can finally meet her in person after a long time,” she said.

Gomez and Nguyen were among the candidates in Miss Universe 2021 held in December last year. Gomez finished in the top 5 of the competition, while Nguyen ended her journey in the pageant as part of its top 16. Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe during the pageant edition that year. /ra

